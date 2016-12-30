103.3 The Eagle’s Top New Year’s Eve 103 Classic Rock Party Songs

103 The Eagle’s New Year’s Eve Countdown
Brought to you by Graves Satellite.
1 Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine
2 Queen Bohemian Rhapsody
3 Aerosmith Dream On
4 Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar on Me
5 Pink Floyd Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)
6 Led Zeppelin Stairway to Heaven
7 AC/DC Back in Black
8 Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama
9 Van Halen Panama
10 The Who Who Are You
11 Journey Don't Stop Believin'
12 Aerosmith Sweet Emotion
13 ZZ Top Sharp Dressed Man
14 The Eagles Hotel California
15 Queen Another One Bites The Dust
16 Lynyrd Skynyrd Free Bird
17 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long
18 The Beatles Come Together
19 Guns N' Roses Welcome to the Jungle
20 The Rolling Stones Sympathy for the Devil
21 Rush Tom Sawyer
22 Derek & the Dominos Layla
23 Bon Jovi Livin' on a Prayer
24 Led Zeppelin Immigrant Song
25 Journey Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
26 Jimi Hendrix All Along the Watchtower
27 BIlly Squier The Stroke
28 Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here
29 Ozzy Osbourne Crazy Train
30 Queen We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions
31 Def Leppard Foolin'
32 Heart Barracuda
33 ZZ Top Gimme All Your Lovin'
34 AC/DC Highway to Hell
35 Joan Jett I Love Rock & Roll
36 Van Halen Eruption/You Really Got Me
37 Guns N' Roses Paradise City
38 Aerosmith Walk This Way
39 Def Leppard Rock of Ages
40 The Steve Miller Band The Joker
41 Billy Idol Mony, Mony
42 Manfred Mann Blinded By the Light
43 AC/DC Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
44 Cheap Trick I Want You to Want Me
45 The Scorpions Rock You Like A Hurricane
46 Kansas Carry On Wayward Son
47 Tom Petty Free Fallin'
48 Led Zeppelin Rock And Roll
49 Phil Collins In the Air Tonight
50 Pat Benatar Heartbreaker
51 Van Halen Jump
52 Styx Renegade
53 Aerosmith Rag Doll
54 Boston Peace of Mind
55 Bon Jovi You Give Love a Bad Name
56 Bad Company Feel Like Makin' Love
57 John Mellencamp Jack And Diane
58 ZZ Top La Grange
59 Guns N' Roses November Rain
60 Blue Oyster Cult (Don't Fear) the Reaper
61 The Scorpions No One Like You
62 Queen Fat Bottomed Girls
63 Def Leppard Photograph
64 Bob Seger Turn the Page
65 Whitesnake Here I Go Again
66 Heart Magic Man
67 ZZ Top Legs
68 Led Zeppelin Black Dog
69 Yes Owner of a Lonely Heart
70 Eric Clapton Cocaine
71 Billy Idol White Wedding
72 David Bowie Space Oddity
73 Rush Limelight
74 The Rolling Stones You Can't Always Get What You Want
75 Aerosmith Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
76 Journey Wheel in the Sky
77 Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood
78 Tom Petty American Girl
79 Foreigner Juke Box Hero
80 Van Halen Runnin' With the Devil
81 REO Speedwagon Take It on the Run
82 The Who Baba O'Riley
83 Genesis That's All
84 The Eagles Life in the Fast Lane
85 Def Leppard Love Bites
86 Led Zeppelin Kashmir
87 The J. Geils Band Centerfold
88 Van Halen Jamie's Cryin
89 Poison Every Rose Has Its Thorn
90 Black Sabbath Paranoid
91 Journey Faithfully
92 Kiss Rock And Roll All Nite (Live)
93 Billy Idol Rebel Yell
94 Pink Floyd Hey You
95 Aerosmith Janie's Got a Gun
96 Led Zeppelin Ramble On
97 Tom Petty I Won't Back Down
98 The Police Roxanne
99 The Black Crowes Hard to Handle
100 David Bowie Changes
101 U2 Pride (In the Name Of Love)
102 Boston Foreplay/Long Time
103 AC/DC For Those About To Rock
