Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: December 30, 2016

103.3 The Eagle’s Top New Year’s Eve 103 Classic Rock Party Songs

Comments

103 The Eagle’s New Year’s Eve Countdown

 

Brought to you by Graves Satellite.

 

1 Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine

2 Queen Bohemian Rhapsody

3 Aerosmith Dream On

4 Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar on Me

5 Pink Floyd Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)

6 Led Zeppelin Stairway to Heaven

7 AC/DC Back in Black

8 Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama

9 Van Halen Panama

10 The Who Who Are You

11 Journey Don't Stop Believin'

12 Aerosmith Sweet Emotion

13 ZZ Top Sharp Dressed Man

14 The Eagles Hotel California

15 Queen Another One Bites The Dust

16 Lynyrd Skynyrd Free Bird

17 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long

18 The Beatles Come Together

19 Guns N' Roses Welcome to the Jungle

20 The Rolling Stones Sympathy for the Devil

21 Rush Tom Sawyer

22 Derek & the Dominos Layla

23 Bon Jovi Livin' on a Prayer

24 Led Zeppelin Immigrant Song

25 Journey Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

26 Jimi Hendrix All Along the Watchtower

27 BIlly Squier The Stroke

28 Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here

29 Ozzy Osbourne Crazy Train

30 Queen We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions

31 Def Leppard Foolin'

32 Heart Barracuda

33 ZZ Top Gimme All Your Lovin'

34 AC/DC Highway to Hell

35 Joan Jett I Love Rock & Roll

36 Van Halen Eruption/You Really Got Me

37 Guns N' Roses Paradise City

38 Aerosmith Walk This Way

39 Def Leppard Rock of Ages

40 The Steve Miller Band The Joker

41 Billy Idol Mony, Mony

42 Manfred Mann Blinded By the Light

43 AC/DC Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

44 Cheap Trick I Want You to Want Me

45 The Scorpions Rock You Like A Hurricane

46 Kansas Carry On Wayward Son

47 Tom Petty Free Fallin'

48 Led Zeppelin Rock And Roll

49 Phil Collins In the Air Tonight

50 Pat Benatar Heartbreaker

51 Van Halen Jump

52 Styx Renegade

53 Aerosmith Rag Doll

54 Boston Peace of Mind

55 Bon Jovi You Give Love a Bad Name

56 Bad Company Feel Like Makin' Love

57 John Mellencamp Jack And Diane

58 ZZ Top La Grange

59 Guns N' Roses November Rain

60 Blue Oyster Cult (Don't Fear) the Reaper

61 The Scorpions No One Like You

62 Queen Fat Bottomed Girls

63 Def Leppard Photograph

64 Bob Seger Turn the Page

65 Whitesnake Here I Go Again

66 Heart Magic Man

67 ZZ Top Legs

68 Led Zeppelin Black Dog

69 Yes Owner of a Lonely Heart

70 Eric Clapton Cocaine

71 Billy Idol White Wedding

72 David Bowie Space Oddity

73 Rush Limelight

74 The Rolling Stones You Can't Always Get What You Want

75 Aerosmith Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

76 Journey Wheel in the Sky

77 Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood

78 Tom Petty American Girl

79 Foreigner Juke Box Hero

80 Van Halen Runnin' With the Devil

81 REO Speedwagon Take It on the Run

82 The Who Baba O'Riley

83 Genesis That's All

84 The Eagles Life in the Fast Lane

85 Def Leppard Love Bites

86 Led Zeppelin Kashmir

87 The J. Geils Band Centerfold

88 Van Halen Jamie's Cryin

89 Poison Every Rose Has Its Thorn

90 Black Sabbath Paranoid

91 Journey Faithfully

92 Kiss Rock And Roll All Nite (Live)

93 Billy Idol Rebel Yell

94 Pink Floyd Hey You

95 Aerosmith Janie's Got a Gun

96 Led Zeppelin Ramble On

97 Tom Petty I Won't Back Down

98 The Police Roxanne

99 The Black Crowes Hard to Handle

100 David Bowie Changes

101 U2 Pride (In the Name Of Love)

102 Boston Foreplay/Long Time

103 AC/DC For Those About To Rock

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation