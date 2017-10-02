Rocker Tom Petty has died at age 66, manager says

The Life of Tom Petty

Singer Tom Petty performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

UPDATE Oct. 3 12:05 a.m. EDT:

Musician Tom Petty has died at age 66, longtime Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers manager Tony Dimitriades, confirmed late Monday. The Los Angeles Times reported the news.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

TMZ reported Monday that he had been “clinging to life” after he was rushed the the hospital Sunday after going into full cardiac arrest. The site said the 66-year-old singer was found unconscious.