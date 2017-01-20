103.3 The Eagle Bucket List Concerts and Buckets of Cash Contest

103.3 The Eagle wants you to load you up with CASH and send you to see and epic Classic Rock show at a destination location. the greatest Classic Rock concert event of the 21st Century!

It’s the Eagles Bucket List Trips and Buckets of Cash Contest. Beginning February 6th, we've got three (3) chances each weekday for you to win $500 and be qualified to win our weekly Grand Prize Flyaway to the One of five (5) Bucket List concert events.

Week of 2/6 – Win a trip to see Eric Clapton in Los Angeles March 24th – 26th

Week of 2/13 – Win a trip to see Bon Jovi in Toronto April 9th – 11th

Week of 2/20 – Win a trip to see Tom Petty at Red Rocks in Denver May 29th – 31st

Week of 2/27 – Win a trip to see Aerosmith in Dublin Ireland June 13th – 18th

Week of 3/6 – Win a trip to see Roger Waters in Las Vegas June 15th – 17th

To get your hands on the cash and be registered for the flyaway listen at 8:00am CT, 11:00am CT and 4:00pm CT each weekday. We'll announce a new keyword in each of these contest hours. You have 15 minutes to text it to 70123. One lucky nationwide texter will get paid $500...and be in the running for that week's Bucket List Trip Giveaway.

Download the Eagle App for iPhone or Android today, turn on “Contest and Breaking News Alerts” at the bottom of the App Homepage, and we’ll send you an alert minutes before each keyword announcement, so that you never miss a chance to win!

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins February 6th, 2017 and ends March 10th, 2017. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 21 years or older. Sweepstakes involve multiple daily drawings. Text messages must be received within 15 minutes of keyword announcement. Odds of winning will vary. Only 3 attempts will be made to contact potential winners. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click here for official contest rules.