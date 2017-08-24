103.3 The Eagle Red River Showdown Sweepstakes

By Hicks Andy

103.3 The Eagle, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Coors Light want to send you to the Red River Showdown in style this year.

We’ve got your chance to win the ultimate College Football Experience. One lucky Grand Prize winner will score two (2) tickets to see OU take on Texas on Saturday, October 14th, Hotel accommodations --- plus VIP Tailgate experience.

To enter, just visit the Replay Sports Bar inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tulsa before October 7th and get signed up.

Be sure to join us live on location at the Replay Sports Bar for your chance to win great prizes from 103.3 The Eagle and Coors Light and catch the action with us:

9/2 – 4:00pm– 5:00pm

9/9 – 6:00pm to 7:00pm

9/16 – 5:00pm to 6:00pm

9/23 – TBD

10/7 – TBD

We’ll draw a winner on October 7th at the Replay Sports Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tulsa.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins August 28th, 2017 and ends October 7th, 2017. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 21 years or older. Odds of winning depend upon number of eligible entries. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For complete contest rules, prize details and other terms, CLICK HERE.