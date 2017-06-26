Sign in with your existing account
103.3 The Eagle Steven Tyler Complete Rockstar Experience Contest
103.3 The Eagle is ready to rock with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler!
He’s headed to
The Joint inside Hard Hotel and Casino – Tulsa with the Loving Mary band on August 29th…and the Eagle wants to send you to the show like a boss!
It’s the 103.3 The Eagle Steven Tyler Complete Rockstar Experience Contest, and one lucky winner will score:
Click here to register now!
Click
here for ticket information.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN. Must be 21+ to enter or attend. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma, 21 years of age or older who have not won another contest on KJSR within thirty (30) days of the drawing for this contest. Additional rules and restrictions apple. Please click here for complete contest rules.
