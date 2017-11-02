Join 103.3 The Eagle for No Shave November and Win!

By Andrew Hicks

It’s No Shave November, and 103.3 the Eagle is teaming up with our friends at Utica Park Clinic to spread the word and save some lives.

Put down the razor and help spread the word that it’s time to man-up and get a check-up! We want all of Green Country to get healthy and stay healthy. Post your No Shave November pictures to Facebook® or Instagram® with the hashtags #UPC and #NOSHAVENOVEMBER…and you’ll be entered to with the Ultimate “NO SHAVE” Road Trip to see the boys with Rock’s best beards, ZZ Top, live in concert at the WinStar World Casino. One lucky winner --- drawn at random from all eligible entries --- will get a pair of tickets to the December 29th show, plus a $250.00 Visa® Gift Card for gas, hotel and concert swag.

The following screenings and immunizations for men are general recommendations, courtesy of Utica Park Clinic. There are varying suggestions from different professional healthcare organizations. Consult your primary care physician to determine what is most appropriate specifically for you based on your current health status, your family health history and other factors your doctor considers to be important. For additional resources, please visit UticaParkClinic.com.

General wellness exam:

Every 1-3 years for age 19-49 depending on your personal risk factors; annually after age 49.

Colon cancer screening (colonoscopy):

Begin by age 50, then every 10 years.

Prostate exam:

Begin at age 45 for high-risk men and age 50 for low-risk men.

Testicular exam:

Include as part of each general wellness exam.

Blood pressure:

Annually for men age 40 & older and for those who are at an increased risk for high blood pressure.

Cholesterol:

Begin at age 35 for men, then every 5 years if normal.

Diabetes:

Begin at 45, then every three years.

HIV screening:

Based on risk factors.

Glaucoma:

Begin at age 40, then periodically per your eye doctor’s recommendation. There is an increased importance for those with a recent family history of glaucoma and those of African American or Hispanic origins.

Lung Cancer screening guidelines:

Screening recommendations are based up risk factors, including whether you are a current or former smoker, whether you are in the age group of 55 to 80 years, and whether you have a smoking history of at least 30 pack-years (i.e., one pack per day for 30 years, two packs per day for 15 years, etc.)

PLEASE NOTE: This list is not considered to be comprehensive. Please check with you primary care physician for additional recommendations.

Please visit UticaParkClinic.com with questions or concerns…or to schedule an appointment today!