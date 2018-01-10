Win Rocklahoma Tickets from 103.3 the Eagle!

103.3 The Eagle salutes Rocklahoma artists --- past and present --- with a Rocklahoma Rock Block Weekend!

Just listen to the Eagle, beginning at 3pm on Friday, January 19th --- we’ll be loaded with double shots of our favorite Rocklahoma artists and alumni each hour. Every time that you hear two in a row from a Rocklahoma artist --- past or present --- just text “ROCK” to 95920, and you’ll be entered to win a pair of weekend General Admission passes to Rocklahoma 2018 Memorial Day Weekend in Pryor.

Rock Block Weekends on 103.3 The Eagle are brought to you by Family Advance Loan Centers.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins January 19th at 3pm and ends January 21st, 2018 at 11:59pm. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 18 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KJSR in any 30 day period. Only one winner per household for the duration of the contest. Odds of winning will vary. Winners will be notified by text. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.