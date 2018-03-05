103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score tickets to see Styx, Tesla and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts live at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on June 7th.

Beginning Monday, March 5th, we’ll hook you up with three (3) chances each weekday to win tickets instantly before they even go on sale.

Just listen for the contest keyword in the 8am, 12pm and 4pm hours. When you hear it, text it to 95920 right away. Texter number thirty-three (33) will win a pair of tickets instantly.

Be sure to download the free Eagle app for iPhone or Android, click the “More” button and today and turn on contest alerts. We’ll send you occasional contest reminders so you don’t miss a chance to win.

Good Luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

____________________________________________________________________________________________