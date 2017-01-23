Win Tickets to see Bon Jovi from 103.3 The Eagle

103.3 The Eagle welcomes Bon Jovi to the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on February 21st…and we’d love to hook you up with tickets to the show!

Beginning Monday, January 23rd, just listen to the Eagle weekdays between 6am and 6pm , and any time that you hear a Bon Jovi tune, be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-1033, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the show.

Listen times:

MONDAY (1/23) PLAY TIMES: AROUND 7:15AM, AROUND 12:05PM, AND AROUND 2:05PM

TUESDAY (1/24) PLAYTIMES: AROUND 6:10AM, AROUND 9:50AM, AROUND 2:40PM AND AROUND 5:20PM

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!