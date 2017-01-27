Now Playing
Posted: January 27, 2017

Win Tickets to see Stevie Nicks from 103.3 The Eagle

103.3 The Eagle welcomes Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders to the BOK Center on March 6th…and we’d love to hook you up with tickets to the show!

Beginning Monday, January 30th, just listen to the Eagle weekdays between 6am and 6pm , and any time that you hear a Fleetwood Mac or Stevie Nicks tune, be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-1033, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to the show. 

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

