Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: May 25, 2017

Eagle Memorial Day 500

Comments

The first official holiday of the summer is here and 103.3 The Eagle will kick it off with a weekend-long countdown of the 500 greatest Classic Rock songs of all time.

Starting Friday, May 26th at 12noon, we'll begin counting down the classics starting with number 500.

Enjoy the Eagle Memorial Day Countdown:

Friday, May 26th -  12noon-12mid

Saturday, May 27th - 10am-12mid

Sunday, May 28th - 10am-12mid

Monday, May 29th - 10am-8pm

We’ll post the entire countdown here after the conclusion on Monday night.

The Eagle Memorial Day Countdown is brought to you by Laureate Institute for Brain Research.

To make your requests, use the open mic feature on the Free 103.3 Eagle App. Get the app HERE.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation