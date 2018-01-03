Now Playing
Posted: January 02, 2018

Green Country Home and Garden Show

Make plans now to attend the 15th Annual Green Country Home and Garden Show January 26 - 28 at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. 

This three-day extravaganza will feature nearly 170 unique exhibitors from throughout Green Country and the U.S. displaying and demonstrating the newest and hottest services for home improvement/repairs, remodeling, gardening, landscaping, lawn care, home insulation & energy conservation, home security, home furnishings and so much more. Come and watch local horticultural expert Allan Storjohann, host of "The KRMG Gardening Show with Allan Storjohann", broadcast his live weekly radio show from 9:00am – noon on Saturday, January 27th. Bring out your problem plants or questions and ask him while he's at the Green Country Home & Garden Show. You can also hear Allan Storjohann on NEWS102.3 & AM740 KRMG every Saturday.  

Pick up money-saving coupons, free samples and make purchases. From the storage shed and pool in the back yard to the mailbox in the front, from the basement floor to the chimney top, the 15th Annual Green Country Home and Garden Show truly has something for everyone!  

JANUARY 26-28, 2018
The Exchange Center at Expo Square
4145 East 21st Street Tulsa, 
OK 74112 

SHOW HOURS: 
Friday: 12pm-8pm 
Saturday: 10am-8pm 
Sunday: 11am-5pm 

Digital Exhibitor Guide Check out our mobile digital exhibitor guide including exhibitor map, exhibitor details and more. 


Do you own your own company and want to be in front of THOUSANDS of prospective customers in only 3 days? Call Steve McDonald at (918) 493-8531 or email him at Steve.McDonald@CoxInc.com.  

SHOW OFFICE: 
Green Country Home & Garden Show 
C/o Cox Media Group, Inc. 
2625 S. Memorial Dr. 
Tulsa, OK 74129 
(918) 523-2067 - show office 
(918) 493-5357 - show fax line

