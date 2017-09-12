Ticket Presale: Moody Blues



The Moody Blues bring their historic Days of Future Passed 50th Anniversary Tour to the BOK Center, Tulsa, January 23, 2018. This is not a standard rock concert, it is a uniquely commemorative experience. Played in two parts, the set will include the bands greatest rock hits first, followed by a performance of the whole Days of Future Passed album. Fans will get an up close and personal musical performance by this legendary band, from “Nights In White Satin” to more timeless rock, classical and pop rock hits that defined The Moody Blues signature sound.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10AM

But we know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you.

You can get your tickets starting today (Wednesday, Sept. 13th) at 10am through tomorrow(Thursday, Sept. 14th) until 10pm.

Click this link to get your tickets : http://bit.ly/MOODYBLUES50

Use Offer Code: EAGLE