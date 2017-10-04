Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: October 04, 2017

Tom Petty Rock Block Weekend

Comments

By Andrew Hicks

Andrew Hicks

This weekend, Tom Petty lives on, on 103.3 The Eagle. We’re celebrating the life and music of a classic rock legend on a Tom Petty Rock Block Weekend. Double-shots of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers every hour, all weekend long…on Tulsa’s only Classic Rock…103.3 The Eagle.

Starting at 3pm on Friday through Sunday at midnight, we'll play double and triple shots of your favorite Classic Rockers every hour!
Let us know what you want to hear by using the Open Mic feature on the Eagle app.

Don’t have the app? Click HERE to get it. Standard text rates may apply.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation