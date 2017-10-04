By Andrew Hicks

Andrew Hicks

This weekend, Tom Petty lives on, on 103.3 The Eagle. We’re celebrating the life and music of a classic rock legend on a Tom Petty Rock Block Weekend. Double-shots of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers every hour, all weekend long…on Tulsa’s only Classic Rock…103.3 The Eagle.

Starting at 3pm on Friday through Sunday at midnight, we'll play double and triple shots of your favorite Classic Rockers every hour!

Let us know what you want to hear by using the Open Mic feature on the Eagle app.

Don’t have the app? Click HERE to get it. Standard text rates may apply.