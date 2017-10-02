Now Playing
Posted: October 03, 2017

WATCH: Tom Petty's acoustic version of 'Learning to Fly'

The Life of Tom Petty

WATCH: Tom Petty's acoustic version of 'Learning to Fly'
Musician Tom Petty waves to the crowd during his performance at the Troubadours of Folk Festival on the UCLA campus. Roger McGuinn is behind him, to the left. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images)
By KIRO7.com

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. —

Tom Petty, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician whose songs touched generations of fans, died Monday evening surrounded by his family and bandmates. He was 66.

In 1994, Petty and the Heartbreakers played a benefit for the Bridge School in Mountain View, California.

“When I think in my life of all the stages we’ve been on, this is certainly the most beautiful set I’ve ever been on – to be up here with these beautiful children,” Petty told the crowd.

This is the song he and the Heartbreakers played next:

