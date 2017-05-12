Now Playing
Posted: May 12, 2017

Paul McCartney Ticket Presale

By Hicks Andy

Paul McCartney  is bringing his  One On One Tour to the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday July 17th. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday 5/15

But we know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. 

Today (May,12th ) Only From 10am-10pm you can get your tickets before they go on sale. 

Just visit: http://promo.aeglive.com/ecard/paulmccartney/2017/paulmccartney_071717okc_radps.html

for additional details. 


 

