Posted: January 10, 2017

Rocklahoma Ticket Presale 

Who is ready for Rocklahoma? Ticket Presale starts today. 

Presale weekend tickets and layaway packages, as well as hotel, camping and VIP packages,

are available for purchase starting Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 AM CST at 

www.Rocklahoma.com. The layaway option allows purchasers to split the cost into four monthly 

payments. 

A Rocklahoma presale password to purchase the following tickets can be found on the 

link below.

Weekend General Admission: $107 

Weekend General Admission Ticket 4-Pack: $347 

Weekend VIP Reserved: $386 

*** Ticket prices do not include fees.***

To buy tickets Click HERE!

