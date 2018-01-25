Now Playing
Posted: January 25, 2018

Ticket Presale: Hall an Oats

Comments

By Andrew Hicks

Andrew Hicks

Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall & John Oates are bringing their momentous tour to the Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy arena. The duo will be joined by fellow award winning hitmakers, Train. Fans can expect full sets from both Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, followed by a showstopping joint set.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, January 29th at 10AM

But we know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. 

You can get your tickets starting today (Thursday, Jan. 25th) at 10am until Sunday (Jan. 28th) at 10pm by clicking the link below and using the offer code. 

Click this link to get your tickets : https://www1.ticketmaster.com/daryl-hall-john-oates-and-oklahoma-city-oklahoma-07-22-2018/event/0C00543138CD8BB9

Use Offer Code: eagle

 

