Posted: September 06, 2017
Eat Pancakes with Concert Crew Andrew
By
Kloker Jordan
Join 103.3 The Eagle's Concert Crew Andrew at the New Leaf Grow Together Pancake Breakfast September 16th. The fundraiser will be at the Chili's in Broken Arrow from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Meet Concert Crew Andrew and enjoy an all-you-can-eat spread of pancakes, eggs, sausage and bacon. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Garver and Chili's are hoping to raise $50,000 with A New Leaf before the end of October. Funds raised will help create opportunities for the more than 29,000 individuals living with developmental disabilities in the Tulsa metro area.
To purchase a ticket, visit weblink.donorperfect.com/pancakebreakfast. For more info, contact Matthew Youngblood at MJYoungblood@GarverUSA.com or 918-250-5922.
