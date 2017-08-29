Now Playing
Posted: August 29, 2017

Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive 

Who & What: Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

Where: Cash and Check donations will be accepted at the following locations

CMG Tulsa:  2625 S Memorial Drive (under our new sign)

LaFortune Park:  5202 S Hudson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

Cash and Checks Only. We cannot accept water or hard goods at this time. Checks can be made out to “American red Cross – Hurricane Harvey Relief.”

When: 6am-6pm | Friday 09.01.17

Why: Raise money for Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief

 

How to Donate:

  • Text Harvey to 9-5-9-2-0 to receive a link for the Red Cross Secure donation site for Hurricane Harvey Relief. (keyword is NOT case sensitive) 
  • You can make a donation online by clicking HERE
  • Accepted payments: Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX, PayPal
