The Green Country Home & Garden Show is a three-day event for all homeowners that takes place Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Make plans now to take the whole family to the 13th annual Green Country Home & Garden Show. Parking and Admission are FREE. Plus, we're giving away $500 to one lucky show guest each day of the show!

This three-day extravaganza will feature nearly 175 unique exhibitors from throughout Green Country and the U.S. displaying and demonstrating the newest and hottest services for home improvement/repairs, remodeling, gardening, landscaping, lawn care, home insulation & energy conservation, home security, home furnishings and so much more. Come and watch local horticultural expert Allan Storjohann, host of "The KRMG Gardening Show with Allan Storjohann", broadcast his live weekly radio show from 9:00am – 1:00pm on Saturday, January 27th. Bring out your problem plants or questions and ask him while he's at the Green Country Home & Garden Show. You can also hear Allan Storjohann on NEWS102.3 & AM740 KRMG every Saturday.

Pick up money-saving coupons, free samples and make purchases. From the storage shed and pool in the back yard to the mailbox in the front, from the basement floor to the chimney top, the 14th Annual Green Country Home and Garden Show truly has something for everyone!

JANUARY 27-29, 2017

The Exchange Center at Expo Square

4145 East 21st Street

Tulsa, OK 74112

SHOW HOURS:

Friday: 12pm-8pm

Saturday: 10am-8pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Do you own your own company and want to be in front of THOUSANDS of prospective customers in only 3 days? Call Steve McDonald at (918) 493-8531 or email him at Steve.McDonald@CoxInc.com.

SHOW OFFICE:

Green Country Home & Garden Show

C/o Cox Media Group, Inc.

11811 E. 51st St.

Tulsa, OK 74146

(918) 523-2067 - show office

(918) 493-5357 - show fax line