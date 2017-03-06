Sign in with your existing account
March Hoops Block Party
Join 103.3 The Eagle,
and Coors Light for a March Hoops Block Party in Downtown T-Town Thursday March 16th – Sunday March 19th! PJ’s Bar and Grill
Whether you’ve got tickets to the game or not, you’re invited to join us for Tulsa’s largest 21+ block party, in the big tent across the street from the
BOK Center. Enjoy ice cold Coors Light, grub on some fantastic food and catch every minute of the basketball action on mounted TVs throughout the tent.
The March Hoops block party is brought to you by
Coors Ligh t, and 103.3 The Eagle. PJs Bar and Grill
Did we mention….This is St. Patrick’s Day weekend as well! Party Safely!
