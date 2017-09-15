Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: September 15, 2017

ScotFest 2017

Comments

By Hicks Andy

- September 15-17th @ River West Festival Park (same place as Oktoberfest) 
- Fat Tire Friday MacBeerfest tickets are only $5 when you buy them online

- More than 20 Beers on tap, 10 Bands, 2 Stages and more
- Weekend Passes only $25 online 
- Beginning on Saturday get Highland Games, Highland Dancing, Pipes and Drums, Scottish Comedian Luke Ashlocke, Kids Glen, 2 Stages, 10 Bands, Food from all over the UK and more!
- Single day tickets for Saturday and Sunday only $10 online 
- Parking, Maps, Schedules and Tickets online @ okscotfest.com 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation