ScotFest 2017

By Hicks Andy

- September 15-17th @ River West Festival Park (same place as Oktoberfest)

- Fat Tire Friday MacBeerfest tickets are only $5 when you buy them online

- More than 20 Beers on tap, 10 Bands, 2 Stages and more

- Weekend Passes only $25 online

- Beginning on Saturday get Highland Games, Highland Dancing, Pipes and Drums, Scottish Comedian Luke Ashlocke, Kids Glen, 2 Stages, 10 Bands, Food from all over the UK and more!

- Single day tickets for Saturday and Sunday only $10 online

- Parking, Maps, Schedules and Tickets online @ okscotfest.com