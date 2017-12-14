Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

103.3 The Eagle U2 Song of the Day Contest (Contest Ends: 12/22/17)

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to win tickets to see U2 live at the BOK Center on May 2nd!

It’s the 103.3 the Eagle U2 Song of the Day contest ---- Each weekday, between December 18th and December 22nd, 103.3 The Eagle will have your chance to grab a pair of free tickets.

Each weekday morning, around 7:30am, Dena will give you the U2 Song of the Day and tell you what hour we’ll play it in later that day. When you hear it played back later that day, just be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-1033 and you’ll win tickets instantly!

Good luck from 103.3 the Eagle!

