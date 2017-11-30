Beat the Box Office and Win Eagles Tickets from 103.3 The Eagle 

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score tickets to one of the hottest shows of 2018--- the Eagles at the BOK Center on June 17th. Tickets go on-sale December 8th, but we want to hook you up with a pair before you can even buy them.

Beginning Monday, December 4th, we’ll hook you up with three (3) chances each weekday to win tickets instantly before they even go on sale.

Just listen for the Eagles keyword in the 8am, 12pm and 4pm hours between now and Friday December 8th at 10am. When you hear it, text it to 95920 right away. Texter number thirty-three (33) will win a pair of tickets instantly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins December 4th and ends December 8th, 2017 at 10am. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 18 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KJSR in any 30 day period. Individual phone numbers may only win once for the entire duration of the contest. Odds of winning will vary. Winner will be notified by text. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.