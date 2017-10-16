Win Guns N' Roses Tickets from 103.3 The Eagle

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score tickets to the hottest show in town this Fall --- Guns N’ Roses at the BOK Center on November 14th!

Beginning Monday, October 23rd, we’ll hook you up with three (3) chances each weekday to win tickets instantly.

Just listen for the GNR keyword in the 8am, 12pm and 4pm hours. When you hear it, text it to 95920 right away. Texter number thirty-three (33) will win a pair of tickets instantly.

________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins October 23rd and ends November 10th, 2017. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 18 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KJSR in any 30 day period. Individual phone numbers may only win once for the entire duration of the contest. Odds of winning will vary. Winner will be notified by text. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.