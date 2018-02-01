Win VIP Rocklahoma Weekend Passes

Just in time for Valentine’s Day --- 103.3 The Eagle, My41 and Moody’s Jewelry want to hook you up with the ultimate in Romance and Rocklahoma with our Headbanger’s Honeymoon Contest!

One lucky winner will score a Headbanger’s Honeymoon Prize Package including:

Two (2) VIP Weekend Passes to Rocklahoma 2018 on Pryor Memorial Day Weekend

A Reserved Camping Spot for the Weekend

His and Hers Rings from Moody’s Jewelry

To enter, simply text VIP to 95920 before February 13th at 12noon.

Good Luck from Moody’s Jewelry, My41 and 103.3 The Eagle.



_______________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins January 30th at 3pm and ends February 13th, 2018 at 12noon. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 18 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KJSR in any 30 day period. Only one winner per household for the duration of the contest. Odds of winning will vary. Winners will be notified by text. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.