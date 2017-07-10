The 2017 Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is a FREE three-day event for all homeowners, taking place July 28th-30th at Expo Square. Make plans now to take the whole family to the 9th annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma. Parking and admission are both FREE.

This FREE three-day extravaganza will feature nearly 250 exhibitors from throughout Green Country displaying and demonstrating the newest and hottest services for home improvement/repairs, remodeling, gardening, landscaping, lawn care, home insulation & energy conservation, home security, home furnishings and so much more. One lucky attendee will even win $500 cash that will be given away each day of the show (no purchase necessary).

Come and watch local horticultural expert Allan Storjohann broadcast his live weekly radio show from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, July 28th on NEWS102.3 & AM740 KRMG.

The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is brought to you by Avco Roofing and Edens Structural Solutions.

JULY 28-30, 2017

The River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square

4145 East 21st Street

Tulsa, OK 74112

SHOW HOURS:

Friday, July 28th: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, July 29th: 10am-8pm

Sunday, July 30th: 11am-5pm

SHOW OFFICE:

Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

C/o Cox Media Group, Inc.

2625 S. Memorial Dr.

Tulsa, OK 74129

(918) 523-2067 - show office

(918) 493-5357 - show fax line