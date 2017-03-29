George Thorogood live from England 2004

Thursday 03-30-17 George Thorogood – Bad to the Bone

The High-Energy Boogie Woogie Blues Bad Boy, George Thorogood is rockin’ The Joint at The Hard Rock tonight. George is from Wilmington, Delaware. In 2014 he and his band, The Delaware Destroyers, celebrated 40 years on the road. Today’s Live at Five tune is Bad To The Bone recorded live on May 4, 2004 at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham, England.