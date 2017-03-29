Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: March 29, 2017

George Thorogood live from England 2004

Comments

Thursday 03-30-17 George Thorogood – Bad to the Bone 

The High-Energy Boogie Woogie Blues Bad Boy, George Thorogood is rockin’ The Joint at The Hard Rock tonight. George is from Wilmington, Delaware. In 2014 he and his band, The Delaware Destroyers, celebrated 40 years on the road. Today’s Live at Five tune is Bad To The Bone recorded live on May 4, 2004 at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham, England.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation