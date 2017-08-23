By Hicks Andy

103.3 The Eagle Lost Icons of Rock Weekend

Join 103.3 The Eagle and Auffenberg Chevrolet Cadillac this Labor Day Weekend for a Lost Icons of Rock Weekend.

All weekend long, we'll pay tribute to Rock Legends that we've loved and lost with exclusive interviews, artist spotlights and tribute rock blocks each and every hour.

Some of the featured artists include:

Gregg Allman

Geils

Jimi Hendrix

John Bonham of Led Zeppelin

John Lennon and George Harrison of the Beatles

Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek of the Doors

Glenn Frey of the Eagles

Ronnie Van Zandt, Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines of Lynyrd Skynyrd

Keith Moon and John Entwhistle of The Who

Bon Scott of AC/DC

Richard Wright of Pink Floyd

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Freddie Mercury of Queen

Benjamin Orr of the Cars

Warren Zevon

Robert Palmer

Brad Delp of Boston

Chris Squire of Yes

David Bowie

Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane/Starship

Submit your requests for Lost Icon Rock Blocks now, using the open mic button on the Eagle App.

The Lost Icons of Rock Weekend begins Friday, September 1st at 3pm on 103.3 The Eagle.

Brought to you by Auffenberg Chevrolet Cadillac.