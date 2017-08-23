Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

103.3 The Eagle Lost Icons of Rock Weekend

By Hicks Andy

103.3 The Eagle Lost Icons of Rock Weekend

Join 103.3 The Eagle and Auffenberg Chevrolet Cadillac this Labor Day Weekend for a Lost Icons of Rock Weekend. 

All weekend long, we'll pay tribute to Rock Legends that we've loved and lost with exclusive interviews, artist spotlights and tribute rock blocks each and every hour.

Some of the featured artists include:

  • Gregg Allman
  • Geils
  • Jimi Hendrix 
  • John Bonham of Led Zeppelin
  • John Lennon and George Harrison of the Beatles
  • Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek of the Doors 
  • Glenn Frey of the Eagles
  • Ronnie Van Zandt, Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines of Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Keith Moon and John Entwhistle of The Who
  • Bon Scott of AC/DC
  • Richard Wright of Pink Floyd
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan 
  • Freddie Mercury of Queen
  • Benjamin Orr of the Cars
  • Warren Zevon 
  • Robert Palmer 
  • Brad Delp of Boston
  • Chris Squire of Yes
  • David Bowie 
  • Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane/Starship

 Submit your requests for Lost Icon Rock Blocks now, using the open mic button on the Eagle App.

The Lost Icons of Rock Weekend begins Friday, September 1st at 3pm on 103.3 The Eagle.

Brought to you by Auffenberg Chevrolet Cadillac.

