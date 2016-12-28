Aerosmith from Little South of Sanity Live

Friday 12-30 Aerosmith – The Other Side

Tomorrow is Aerosmith’s bassist, Tom Hamilton’s Birthday. Aerosmith, also known as the Bad Boys from Boston, is the best-selling American rock band of all time. Selling more than 150 million records worldwide. They’ve received ten MTV Video Music Awards, four Grammys, six American Music Award and have had nine #1 hits. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Today’s Live at Five is the tune The Other Side from Aerosmith’s Little South of Sanity Live CD.