Bad Company live from Florida 2008

Monday 02-20 Bad Company – Run with the Pack

Free’s vocalist, Paul Rodgers along with the late Boz Burrell and Simon Kirke from King Crimson and Mott the Hoople’s guitarist Mick Ralphs put together Bad Company in 1973. They were the first band to get a deal on Led Zeppelin’s record label Swan Song records. Ralphs has taken a leave from touring with the band after having a stroke last year. Today’s Live at Five is Bad Company, recorded live at The Hard Rock in Florida on August 9, 2008.