Posted: February 21, 2017

Bon Jovi live from New York City 2000

Tuesday 02-21 Bon Jovi – Wanted Dead or Alive 

Bon Jovi is playing in OK City tonight! To me, they are much better live. If you are making a road trip to see them tonight, you’ll know what I mean. They released a new CD late last year called “This House is Not For Sale”. It is Bon Jovi’s first CD without original guitarist Ritchie Sambora who left in 2013. He was replaced by a great guitarist named Phil X. This version of Wanted Dead or Alive was recorded live in New York City on September 20, 2000

