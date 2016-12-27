Bryan Adams live from Belgium 1988

Wednesday 12-28 Bryan Adams – Summer of 69

Bryan Adams is one of the greatest voices in Rock and Roll. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame. He is not only a great singer, songwriter and musician, Bryan is a Humanitarian and Professional photographer. His pictures have been published in Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ magazine. He has 15 Grammy Nominations. This live version of the Summer of 69 is from his Live, Live, Live CD. It was recorded in Belgium on July 3, 1988