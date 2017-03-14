Bryan Adams live from Belgium 1988

Bryan Adams has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame. He is not only a great singer, songwriter and musician, Bryan is a Humanitarian and Professional photographer. His pictures have been published in Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ magazine. He has 15 Grammy Nominations. This live version of Cuts Like A Knife is from his Live, Live, Live CD. It was recorded in Belgium on July 3, 1988.