Chicago live from 1975

Tuesday 01-31 Chicago – 25 or 6 to 4

Today would be Terry Kath's Birthday. He was the late great guitarist of Chicago. Kath was Jimi Hendrix favorite guitar player. Most of the members of Chicago had formal music training, Terry, for the most part was self-taught. Terry died on January 23, 1978. This live version of 25 or 6 to 4 is performed by the “Classic” Chicago line up and was recorded in June of 1975 in Largo, Maryland. Terry Kath's guitar solo on this track is a high point.