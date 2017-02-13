Cream Live at Five

Monday 02-13-17 Cream – Sunshine of Your Love

Eric Clapton has musical ties to Tulsa that go WAY back. Several of Clapton’s most loved songs were written by Tulsan, JJ Cale. Tulsa musicians like Jamie Oldaker, the late Dick Sims and the late Carl Radle were members of his touring band. Eric Clapton was already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Yardbirds when he was inducted with Cream in 1993. This performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was the first time he had played with Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker 25 Years. He was honored by the R &R Hall of Fame again in 2000 as a solo artist.