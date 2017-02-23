Now Playing
Posted: February 23, 2017

Deep Purple live from Japan 1972

Thursday 02-23 Deep Purple – Smoke on the Water

Deep Purple was one of the first heavy metal bands. In the 1975 Guinness Book of World records they are listed as the globe’s loudest band for a show they did in London in 1972. Eligible since 1993, Deep Purple was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. This tune was recorded in Japan in August of 1972 and is from their live CD, Made in Japan. 

