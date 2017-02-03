Now Playing
Posted: February 03, 2017

Def Leppard live from Germany 1992

Friday 02-03 Def Leppard – Photograph  

When Def Leppards drummer, Rick Allen, lost his arm in a car crash on New Year’s Eve in 84, the band never even thought about getting a new drummer. The other members considered Rick the best musician in the band and knew he would overcome his disability….and he did. He created a special drum kit and now uses only one arm and both legs to play. Tragedy struck again in January of 91 when guitarist Steve Clark died from a mix of alcohol and prescription drugs. Vivian Campbell formerly from DIO and Whitesnake replaced Clark. This live version of Photograph was recorded live in Bonn, Germany in 1992.

