Dire Straits live from France 1992

Thursday 04-06 Dire Straits – Money for Nothin’

Guitarists, Mark and his younger brother, David Knopfler formed Dire Straits in 1977 with John Illsley on Bass and Pick Withers on Drums. During the recording sessions for their Making Movies album, tensions between Mark and David got so bad that David quit over creative differences. Before calling it quits in 1995 Dire Straits had won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, one Juno Award and two MTV Video Music Awards. This live version of Money for Nothin’ was recorded in France in May on 1992