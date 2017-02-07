Now Playing
Posted: February 07, 2017

Dire Straits live from France 1992

Tuesday 02-07 Dire Straits – Walk of Life 

Dire Straits formed in 1977 in London with brothers Mark and David Knopffler on guitars and vocals, friends Pick Withers on drums and John Illsley on bass and vocals. Before calling in quits in 1995 Dire Straits won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. Live at Five today features Walk of Life, it was recorded live in France in May of 1992.

