Don Henley live from Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas 2000
Thursday 01-19 Don Henley - The Heart of the Matter
Don Henley at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino tonight. Early in his music career, Don was the drummer for Linda Ronstadt’s backup band during her 1971 tour. He left Ronstadt in September of 71 to form The Eagles with Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon. As a solo artist Henley won 2 Grammy’s and five MTV Video Music Awards. This live version of The Heart of the Matter was recorded on May 25th, 2000 at Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas.
