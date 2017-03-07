Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: March 07, 2017

Eagles live from Englewood 1976

Comments

Wednesday 03-08 The Eagles – Take It To The Limit  

Eagles former bass player, Randy Meisner is celebrating his birthday today. Eagles won Six Grammy Awards and Five American Music Awards. They had six number one albums, five number one singles and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Randy Meisner wrote Take It to the Limit with Frey and Henley and it is only Eagles song to feature Meisner on lead vocals. This version was recorded live on October 20, 1976 at The Forum in Englewood, California.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation