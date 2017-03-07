Eagles live from Englewood 1976

Wednesday 03-08 The Eagles – Take It To The Limit

Eagles former bass player, Randy Meisner is celebrating his birthday today. Eagles won Six Grammy Awards and Five American Music Awards. They had six number one albums, five number one singles and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Randy Meisner wrote Take It to the Limit with Frey and Henley and it is only Eagles song to feature Meisner on lead vocals. This version was recorded live on October 20, 1976 at The Forum in Englewood, California.