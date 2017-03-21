Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

Eddie Money live from the Galaxy Theatre 1997

Tuesday 03-21-17 Eddie Money - Shakin’ 

Happy Birthday to Edward Joseph Mahoney! Most of us know him as Eddie Money. The “Money Man” was raised on Long Island. His father and grandfather were NYC Police Officers. He was a NYPD trainee, but ended up not joining the force. Eddie got the music bug and moved to California to become a rock and roll star. Today’s Live at Five features the tune “Shakin’” from Eddie Money’s live CD Shakin’ with the Money Man. It was recorded at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana, California in July of 1997.

