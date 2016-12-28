ELO live in Hyde Park 2014

Thursday 12-29 ELO – Evil Woman

Happy Birthday to Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynn. ELO has just been inducted into 2017 Class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jeff Lynn and Roy Wood from the group The Move wanted to put together a rock band that would have a classical sound and pick up where the Beatles left off. So….they put together The Electric Light Orchestra in 1970. Today’s Live at Five features Jeff Lynn’s ELO recorded live in Hyde Park on September 14, 2014.