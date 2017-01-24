Elton John live from Las Vegas 2008

Wednesday 01-25 Elton John – Saturday Night’s Alright

Elton John started playing the piano at 3 years old. Elton is one of the best-selling artists of all time. He LOVES sports! Elton wrote the song Philadelphia Freedom for his friend, tennis star Billie Jean King, he is a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves (he lives in Atlanta) and at one time owned the Watford Football (Soccer) Club in England. This live version of Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting is from his Red Piano Tour. It was recorded at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2008.