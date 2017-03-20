Sign in with your existing account
Emerson Lake & Palmer live from Switzerland 1997
Monday 03-20-17 Emerson Lake & Palmer – Lucky Man
It’s Carl Palmer’s Birthday. Carl is the only surviving member of Emerson, Lake and Palmer. Greg Lake and Keith Emerson passed away last year. Emerson was with a band called The Nice and was wanting to start a new band, Lake wanted to leave King Crimson. So the two of them got together and started auditioning drummers. After jamming with Carl Palmer from Atomic Rooster and The Crazy World of Authur Brown, they knew they’d found their man. Carl is also the drummer in ASIA. ASIA will be here on June 5th with Journey. This version of Lucky Man was recorded Live in Switzerland on July 7, 1997 during an ELP reunion.
