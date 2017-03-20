Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: March 20, 2017

Emerson Lake & Palmer live from Switzerland 1997

Comments

Monday 03-20-17 Emerson Lake & Palmer – Lucky Man  

It’s Carl Palmer’s Birthday. Carl is the only surviving member of Emerson, Lake and Palmer. Greg Lake and Keith Emerson passed away last year. Emerson was with a band called The Nice and was wanting to start a new band, Lake wanted to leave King Crimson. So the two of them got together and started auditioning drummers. After jamming with Carl Palmer from Atomic Rooster and The Crazy World of Authur Brown, they knew they’d found their man. Carl is also the drummer in ASIA. ASIA will be here on June 5th with Journey. This version of Lucky Man was recorded Live in Switzerland on July 7, 1997 during an ELP reunion.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation