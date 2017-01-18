Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2017

Fleetwood Mac live from the Rumors Tour 1977

Wednesday 01-18 Fleetwood Mac – World Turning

Fleetwood Mac started out as a blues band in London in 1967. They have been through several line-up changes with Drummer Mick Fleetwood as only consistent member. Their most popular line-up includes: Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. They are Grammy winners and are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Live at Five today is World Turning recorded live during Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors tour in 1977.

