Posted: April 10, 2017

Foghat Live 1977

Monday 04-10-17 Foghat – Fool for the City 

Today would be “Lonesome” Dave Peverett Birthday. Unfortunately, we lost Dave to cancer back in 2000. Guitarist/vocalist Lonesome Dave and drummer Roger Earl left Savoy Brown in late 1970 and formed Foghat in early 71 with guitarist Rod Price and Tony Stevens on Bass. Foghat might be one of the most underrated bands from the 70’s. Today’s Live at Five is from Foghat Live: Foghat’s bestselling album. It was released in 1977. 

