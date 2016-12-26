Now Playing
Posted: December 26, 2016

Foreigner live from Las Vegas 2005

Monday 12-26 Foreigner – Head Games 

 

Happy Birthday to Mick Jones of Foreigner. Mick put Foreigner together in 1976. He picked the name Foreigner because 3 of the members were from England and 2 were Americans. Their first album, Foreigner, came out in March of 77 and sold more than 4 million copies in the US. Their official biography “A Foreigner’s Tale” was released in October this year. Today’s Live at Five is from Foreigners Live in 05 CD and was recorded on November 26, 2005 at Texas Station in Las Vegas

